SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Rep. Steve King in a social media post speculated that red states, with "about 8 trillion bullets," would win a hypothetical Civil War against Iowa and other "blue" states that do not "know which bathroom to use."
The post was made on King's official campaign Facebook page Saturday, where he topped a meme image of a combination of red and blue states lined up into the rough forms of two people squaring off in a fight.
That image had the wording, “Folks keep talking about another Civil War…One side has about 8 trillion bullets, while the other side doesn’t know which bathroom to use.” The post was completed with King writing on top, "Wonder who would win....," then adding an emoji smirk.
In the image, Iowa is among the blue states, which is the category for Democratic-leaning. The amalgamation of red states, which connotes Republican-leaning, is into a person shown to be striking the blue states in the midsection.
The reference to states not knowing "which bathroom to use" appears to be a reference to places that support transgender people having gender-neutral options.
King’s campaign office did not immediately respond Monday to a Journal inquiry on the post.
King, a Republican from Kiron, represents the Iowa 4th congressional district. He is a strong supporter of Second Amendment rights, and speaks against gun control measures. His Facebook page has other posts related to guns, including two Sunday, including one that shares the post of another person who said President Donald Trump is not responsible for the Friday shooting in which 50 people were killed in a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand.
Unlike the U.S., mass shootings are almost unheard of in that nation. The gunman obtained five firearms, including two military-style weapons, and reportedly killed people at the mosque over 35 minutes.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, "I can tell you right now our gun laws will change," she said.
King's year as a congressman in 2019 has been much different that his 16 prior years of representing Iowans.
In January, King was stripped of all his committee assignments for the next two years, following a national uproar over King's quote in a New York Times story in which he asked, "White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive? Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?"
At a February town hall meeting in Rock Rapids, Iowa, King again took issue with the story, saying the reporter "at best" misquoted him. His office has sent other releases recently describing ways the Times reporting was flawed.