SIOUX CITY -- State Sen. Randy Feenstra, one of the three fellow Republicans looking to oust U.S. Rep. Steve King, over the most recent three-month period has raised more than $140,000.
In a Monday release, Feenstra's team reported that total, which brings his total to above $400,000 for the six months since entering the Iowa 4th District congressional race. After paying campaign expenses, his campaign said he ends the month of June with roughly $337,000 cash on hand.
Federal candidates are required to report their fundraising activity with the Federal Election Commission by Monday evening, covering fundraising from April 1 through June 30. Feenstra's team was the first of four Republican candidates in the field to release financial totals Monday, and the full reports will be posted by the FEC in upcoming hours.
During the first three months of this year, Feenstra brought in four times more campaign cash than the eight-term congressman to begin the 2019-20 election cycle. Over that quarter, Feenstra noted the $260,000 in contributions marks the highest amount ever raised over the first quarter by any first-time Republican congressional candidate in Iowa.
King's campaign reported raising $61,666 in the first quarter, which trailed the $260,442 Feenstra reported. Another announced GOP candidate for the 4th District, Jeremy Taylor, a Woodbury County Board of Supervisors member, raised $57,928 during the quarter, while former Irwin mayor Bret Richards had receipts of $65,556.
No Democrats have declared for the seat. J.D. Scholten, of Sioux City, who lost to King by 3 percent in 2018, has said he is considering whether to run for the U.S. House again.