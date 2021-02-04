Steve King says embattled Taylor Greene should not be stripped of House committees

SIOUX CITY -- Former Iowa congressman Steve King has gone into overdrive in recent days to support embattled U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, contending she should not be stripped of her House committee positions, which was a punishment leveled on him 25 months ago for remarks concerning white supremacy.
Like King, Taylor Greene sits firmly in the right wing of the Republican Party. She has come under fire for her online embrace of racist and violent views and QAnon conspiracy theories.
The House, controlled by Democrats, will hold a vote Thursday that would remove Greene from her committees.
In a Wednesday tweet, King wrote, "If Kevin McCarthy @GOPLeader fails to mobilize the House Republican Conference & lead an aggressive defense of @mtgreenee with every tool of a floor action fight, we will know he cut a deal with Hoyer to throw Marjorie Taylor Greene to the wolves."
Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy released a Wednesday statement saying Democrats were “choosing to raise the temperature" by attempting a “partisan power grab."
In a January 2019 New York Times article on immigration, King was quoted as asking, "White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive? Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?"
The published remarks fueled a national backlash, that resulted in Republican House leaders such as McCarthy stripping him of committee assignments, which he never regained. King has repeatedly insisted the Times reporter misquoted him, and also said he was the victim of a political hit orchestrated by people and groups.
King left 18 years in office as a congressman for Northwest Iowa after losing his 2020 re-election bid. His time in the House did not overlap with Greene, who just began her first term representing a Georgia district five weeks ago.
McCarthy condemned Greene's past endorsements of conspiracy theories — after weeks of saying little critical of her — and said the first-term congresswoman had recognized in a private conversation that she must meet “a higher standard" as a lawmaker. Greene has shown support for calls to violence against Democrats and bizarre fictions about faked school shootings.
On Monday, King tweeted, "DC’s Dem’s undies in a knot over unearthed posts of @mtgreenee. But EVERY House Democrat is FOR killing babies up to, & most even after, the moment of birth. @AOC accused (Ted) Cruz of attempting to murder her!"