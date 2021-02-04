Steve King says embattled Taylor Greene should not be stripped of House committees

SIOUX CITY -- Former Iowa congressman Steve King has gone into overdrive in recent days to support embattled U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, contending she should not be stripped of her House committee positions, which was a punishment leveled on him 25 months ago for remarks concerning white supremacy.

Like King, Taylor Greene sits firmly in the right wing of the Republican Party. She has come under fire for her online embrace of racist and violent views and QAnon conspiracy theories.

The House, controlled by Democrats, will hold a vote Thursday that would remove Greene from her committees.

In a Wednesday tweet, King wrote, "If Kevin McCarthy @GOPLeader fails to mobilize the House Republican Conference & lead an aggressive defense of @mtgreenee with every tool of a floor action fight, we will know he cut a deal with Hoyer to throw Marjorie Taylor Greene to the wolves."