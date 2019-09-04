EAGLE GROVE, Iowa -- U.S. Rep. Steve King said Wednesday he recently drank water out of a toilet tank at a detention center for migrants, to prove the point that critics of the facilities are overstating concerns.
This year has seen several reports of dire conditions in detention facilities, and Democrats in particular have been speaking against how children are treated in some.
In a town hall meeting in Eagle Grove, King described a recent visit to a detention center. As reported from the meeting by NBC, King said he went into a cell of an unspecified center where migrants had reportedly drunk water out of a toilet.
"I took a drink out of there. And actually, pretty good! So I have a videotape and I smacked my lips," King said.
The nine-term congressman said he didn't expect to share the story, but brought it up as a first-person anecdote to give context as part of the immigration laws enforcement discussion. King said perhaps there has been a "language barrier" that results in migrants miscommunicating on facility infrastructure.
Rep. Steve King, of Iowa's 4th Congressional District, speaks during a town hall at Plymouth County Historical Museum in Le Mars, Iowa on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Rep. Steve King, of Iowa's 4th Congressional District, speaks during a town hall at Plymouth County Historical Museum in Le Mars, Iowa on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Rep. Steve King, of Iowa's 4th Congressional District, speaks during a town hall at Plymouth County Historical Museum in Le Mars, Iowa on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Iowa 4th District Rep. Steve King gestures during his town hall in Le Mars on April 6. King raised $61,666 in campaign funds in the first quarter, four times less than his top GOP primary challenger, state Sen. Randy Feenstra, brought in during the three-month period.
Rep. Steve King, of Iowa's 4th Congressional District, speaks during a town hall at Plymouth County Historical Museum in Le Mars, Iowa on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Gerry Toft of Hawarden poses a question to Rep. Steve King, of Iowa's 4th Congressional District, during a town hall at Plymouth County Historical Museum in Le Mars, Iowa on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
People gather to protest against Rep. Steve King, of Iowa's 4th Congressional District, before a town hall at Plymouth County Historical Museum in Le Mars, Iowa on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Rep. Steve King, of Iowa's 4th Congressional District, shakes hands with Ken Uh of Lawton during a town hall at Plymouth County Historical Museum in Le Mars, Iowa on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Rep. Steve King, of Iowa's 4th Congressional District, listens to Bill Tentinger of Le Mars during a town hall at Plymouth County Historical Museum in Le Mars, Iowa on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
From left, Rep. Steve King, of Iowa's 4th Congressional District, speaks to Denise Anthony of Le Mars, as Jennifer Goeken of Remsen stands in line with her daugther, Helen Goeken, 14, during a town hall at Plymouth County Historical Museum in Le Mars, Iowa on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
From left, Rep. Steve King, of Iowa's 4th Congressional District, speaks to Denise Anthony of Le Mars, as Jennifer Goeken of Remsen stands in line with her daugther, Helen Goeken, 14, during a town hall at Plymouth County Historical Museum in Le Mars Saturday afternoon.
People gather to protest against Rep. Steve King, of Iowa's 4th Congressional District, before a town hall at Plymouth County Historical Museum in Le Mars, Iowa on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
King said the toilets he saw were akin to those in prisons.
"In the back where the lid would be on our toilet, that's also sealed. And there's a water fountain there, you push the button, the water comes out and you take a drink, it's how it is. It's not drinking out of the toilet, it's drinking the water out of the water faucet that's integral with the back of the toilet," King said, according to NBC reporter Maura Barrett.
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
About an hour after Barrett's tweet went viral, King at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday released the video of him drinking. King in the tweet also name-checked U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York who is often referred to by her initials and who has been highly critical of the treatment of people at detention centers.
King tweeted, "Hello Maura: Thank you for covering my town hall, attended by 103 people, in Eagle Grove today. I hope you will include this video in NBC’s coverage. No way was @AOC objectively honest in her #FakeNews spin about the border. Click bait for Snowflakes!"
The video shows King standing in front of a unit above which the words "potable water" is written in English and also in a Spanish version, with "agua potable."
King takes a hard line stance on immigration law reform, and over many years has often visited the border patrol facilities near the Mexican border.
In August, the Mexican government expressed concern over the prospect of prolonged detention of migrant children in the U.S. In a statement from the Foreign Relations Department, Mexico said it would monitor conditions at U.S. detention centers and continue to offer consular services to any Mexican families that may be held under the new conditions.
King is holding more town halls this week near Sioux City. He will speak in Ashton, Iowa, on Thursday and in Onawa at 9 a.m. Friday.
Steve King Alton Town Hall
Steve King Alton Town Hall
Steve King Alton Town Hall
Steve King Alton Town Hall
Steve King Alton Town Hall
Steve King Alton Town Hall
Steve King Alton Town Hall
Steve King Alton Town Hall
Steve King Alton Town Hall
Coming soon: Subscribe to our Politics email!
Get a weekly recap on the latest in local and national political news with our free newsletter.
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy