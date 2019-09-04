{{featured_button_text}}
Steve King Abortion

U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, speaks during a town hall meeting Jan. 26 in Primghar, Iowa. 

 CHARLIE NEIBERGALL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa -- U.S. Rep. Steve King said Wednesday he recently drank water out of a toilet tank at a detention center for migrants, to prove the point that critics of the facilities are overstating concerns.

This year has seen several reports of dire conditions in detention facilities, and Democrats in particular have been speaking against how children are treated in some.

In a town hall meeting in Eagle Grove, King described a recent visit to a detention center. As reported from the meeting by NBC, King said he went into a cell of an unspecified center where migrants had reportedly drunk water out of a toilet.

"I took a drink out of there. And actually, pretty good! So I have a videotape and I smacked my lips," King said.

The nine-term congressman said he didn't expect to share the story, but brought it up as a first-person anecdote to give context as part of the immigration laws enforcement discussion. King said perhaps there has been a "language barrier" that results in migrants miscommunicating on facility infrastructure.

Photos: Steve King Le Mars Town Hall

+12 
+12 
Steve King close-up Le Mars Town Hall
+12 
+12 
Steve King Le Mars Town Hall
+12 
+12 
Steve King Le Mars Town Hall
+12 
+12 
Steve King Le Mars Town Hall
+12 
+12 
Steve King Le Mars Town Hall

King said the toilets he saw were akin to those in prisons.

"In the back where the lid would be on our toilet, that's also sealed. And there's a water fountain there, you push the button, the water comes out and you take a drink, it's how it is. It's not drinking out of the toilet, it's drinking the water out of the water faucet that's integral with the back of the toilet," King said, according to NBC reporter Maura Barrett.

[Read more: Rep. Steve King: "I know I can't certify that we're not part of a product of" rape and incest.]

About an hour after Barrett's tweet went viral, King at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday released the video of him drinking. King in the tweet also name-checked U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York who is often referred to by her initials and who has been highly critical of the treatment of people at detention centers.

King tweeted, "Hello Maura: Thank you for covering my town hall, attended by 103 people, in Eagle Grove today. I hope you will include this video in NBC’s coverage. No way was @AOC objectively honest in her #FakeNews spin about the border. Click bait for Snowflakes!"

The video shows King standing in front of a unit above which the words "potable water" is written in English and also in a Spanish version, with "agua potable."

King takes a hard line stance on immigration law reform, and over many years has often visited the border patrol facilities near the Mexican border.

In August, the Mexican government expressed concern over the prospect of prolonged detention of migrant children in the U.S. In a statement from the Foreign Relations Department, Mexico said it would monitor conditions at U.S. detention centers and continue to offer consular services to any Mexican families that may be held under the new conditions.

King is holding more town halls this week near Sioux City. He will speak in Ashton, Iowa, on Thursday and in Onawa at 9 a.m. Friday.

