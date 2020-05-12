Steve King says House leader will allow for 'exoneration,' return of committee assignments

In a New York Times story on immigration 16 months ago, King was quoted as asking, "White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive? Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?"

The published remarks fueled a national backlash that prompted GOP House leaders to strip him of his committee assignments for at least two years, and for the full House to pass a resolution condemning white supremacy and white nationalism.

Since then, King has repeatedly insisted the Times reporter misquoted him, and that Republican leaders were too skittish over the fallout to reinstate him to his committees.

King took to the House floor in January 2020 to again criticize McCarthy, describing his treatment by the GOP leader as "unprecedented."

During his speech, King also displayed large graphs that showed a sharp increase in online stories using the term "white nationalism" in the years since Donald Trump was elected president in 2016. He argued the political left has adopted a strategy of using the “weaponization of language" to attack conservatives and Trump supporters.