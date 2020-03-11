Steve King, seeking 10th term, files for 4th District primary

WALL LAKE, Iowa -- U.S. Rep. Steve King announced Wednesday that he filed papers with the Iowa Secretary of State’s office to qualify him for Iowa's Republican primary June 2.
A press release sent out by King's son, Jeff, indicates that the nine-term incumbent Republican garnered 3,532 signatures in his filing; the legal minimum is 1,874 signers. King was the last candidate in Iowa's 4th District to file his papers.
A crowded field of Republicans awaits King in June -- other Republicans running for his seat include Randy Feenstra, a state senator from Hull; Jeremy Taylor, a former legislator and county supervisor from Sioux City; health care official Bret Richards, of Irwin; and businessman Steve Reeder, of Arnolds Park.
Nationally, House incumbents seldom face off against several members of their own party in primaries.
Richards was the first of the candidates to file; his nomination papers had 5,222 signatures.
Democrat J.D. Scholten filed papers for the 4th District election on Tuesday. Scholten, who ran against King in 2018, lost by 3 percent, the narrowest of the King's nine victories since 2002.
In the release, King tied his political fortunes in the 4th District to President Donald Trump's popularity.
"The grassroots voters of Iowa’s 4th Congressional District are firmly behind President Trump’s agenda and they understand that no one inside or outside of Congress has been a stronger ally for President Trump than me,” King said in the statement.
"4th District voters know there is no one closer to the President than me when it comes to defunding sanctuary cities or building a wall on the border with Mexico. Iowans understand, as the author of the federal Heartbeat bill, there is no one in this race who is more dedicated to the pro-life cause than I am.
"Conservatives throughout the district watched and cheered as I stormed the SCIF to bring an end to Rep. Adam Schiff’s secret, sham impeachment hearings targeting our President. And my constituents understand that, as I did for Jaci Hermstad, there is no one who places a greater emphasis on moving heaven and earth to successfully get the federal government out of their way.
"I am humbled by the overwhelming support I have received throughout the 4th District, and I look forward to the day we can all place our attention where it should be: defeating the pro-abortion, Never Trump, open-borders liberal the Democrats are sure to nominate."
King's opponents in the race have fairly deep war chests. Scholten raised $750,957 in 2019, an amount that was brought in over just more than a half year, after he became a candidate last summer. Scholten ended the year with $540,079 cash on hand.
Feenstra has the most money to spend of the five Republicans, after raising just over $721,000 for 2019, and ending the year with $488,552 cash on hand, while King had the paltry amount, for a House incumbent, of $32,010 at the end of the year.