Steve King, seeking 10th term, files for 4th District primary

Richards was the first of the candidates to file; his nomination papers had 5,222 signatures.

Democrat J.D. Scholten filed papers for the 4th District election on Tuesday. Scholten, who ran against King in 2018, lost by 3 percent, the narrowest of the King's nine victories since 2002.

In the release, King tied his political fortunes in the 4th District to President Donald Trump's popularity.

"The grassroots voters of Iowa’s 4th Congressional District are firmly behind President Trump’s agenda and they understand that no one inside or outside of Congress has been a stronger ally for President Trump than me,” King said in the statement.

"4th District voters know there is no one closer to the President than me when it comes to defunding sanctuary cities or building a wall on the border with Mexico. Iowans understand, as the author of the federal Heartbeat bill, there is no one in this race who is more dedicated to the pro-life cause than I am.