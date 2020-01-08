You are the owner of this article.
Steve King sets his first 2 town halls of 2020
Steve King sets his first 2 town halls of 2020

Steve King Alton Town Hall

Pedro Ruiz, right, of Sioux County, talks with U.S. Rep. Steve King as campaign official Jeff King, center, records the interaction at a town hall in Alton, Iowa, Saturday, June 15, 2019.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Rep. Steve King on Wednesday released the schedule for his first two town hall meetings in Iowa's 4th District.

Both meetings are set for Jan. 22 in eastern areas of the sprawling district -- in Grundy and Cerro Gordo counties.

While members of Congress routinely schedule public meetings in their district and state on weekends and recesses, King had avoided holding such forums in 2018 and earlier.

King said that was because outside groups had started paying protesters to disrupt his town halls. He expressed concerns the protests could turn violent, citing the June 2017 shooting of a Republican lawmaker at a congressional softball practice in suburban Virginia.

In 2019, King resumed holding town hall meetings. He wrapped up his tour of 39 meetings -- one in each county in the district -- in September, with a stop in Wall Lake, which is near his home in Kiron.

