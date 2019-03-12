SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Rep. Steve King announced he'll hold three town hall meetings into next week in Crawford, Calhoun and Kossuth counties, taking his total to seven such public events for the year.
In a Tuesday release from his congressional office, King shared the schedule to hold meetings at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Manson Area Community Center, 1227 16th St. in Manson, at noon March 19 at the Algona Library, 210 N. Phillips St. in Algona, and at noon March 21 at the Charter Oak Community Building, 29 Main St. in Charter Oak.
King, a Republican from Kiron first elected in 2002, has veered from his recent practice of not holding town hall meetings where people can speak with him in public events. King plans to hold 39 town halls this year, for one in each 4th congressional district county.
Since late January, King has held events in the O'Brien County seat of Primghar , Rock Rapids in Lyon County, Logan in Harrison County and Ida Grove, the county seat of Ida County.
King told the crowd of 45 people in Rock Rapids to pray for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to restore King's committee assignments, saying the California Republican needs to "separate his ego from this issue and look at it objectively."
McCarthy in January stripped King of all his committee assignments for the next two years following a national uproar over King's quote in a New York Times story in which he asked, "White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive? Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?"
At the town hall in Rock Rapids, King again took issue with the story, saying the reporter "at best" misquoted him. His office has sent other releases recently describing ways the Times reporting was flawed.
In a statement last week, King again maintained he was simply trying to ask when the phrase “Western Civilization” had gained a pejorative connotation, an assertion he insists is supported by the remaining section of the Times’ quote. In a March 7 tweet, King noted conservative bloggers Diamond & Silk, who the congressman said had “spent hours digging into the facts,” and found King was misquoted in the story.