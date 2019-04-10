SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, will hold three more town hall meetings into mid-April, bringing his total for such events to 11 for 2019.
King is planning events toward his stated goal to hold one-hour town hall meetings over the year in each of the 39 counties of the Iowa 4th congressional district. The events will be held in Hancock, Hamilton and Pocahontas counties.
Two meetings will be held on Monday, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Britt City Hall, 170 Main Ave. South, in Britt, and followed by 2 p.m. at the Stanhope Community Center, 600 Main St., in Stanhope.
The third meeting will be held at 2 p.m. April 17, at the Laurens Public Library, 273 N. Third St., in Laurens.
King, who was first elected to the House in 2002, in recent years didn't hold town halls for people to publicly question him, saying he was worried about security and that paid protesters might show up.
Beginning in late January, King has held town halls in O'Brien, Lyon, Harrison, Ida, Crawford, Calhoun, Kossuth and Plymouth counties.
King is running for re-election. There are no Democrats in the field, but three fellow Republicans are in for 2020. That includes state Sen. Randy Feenstra of Hull, Woodbury County supervisor and former state legislator Jeremy Taylor of Sioux City, and former Irwin Mayor Bret Richards.