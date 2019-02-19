SIOUX CITY -- One day after his town hall meeting in Lyon County, U.S. Rep. Steve King announced he'll hold a third such meeting this year, on Saturday morning in Ida Grove, the county seat of Ida County.
King on Tuesday announced the next town hall will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Ida Grove Community Rec Center, 311 Barnes St.
King, a Republican from Kiron first elected in 2002, has veered from his recent practice of not holding town hall meetings where people can speak with him in public events. The Monday meeting in Rock Rapids was the second of 39 town halls King has vowed to hold this year -- one in each 4th congressional district county.
Like the first town hall in the O'Brien County seat of Primghar last month, no public dissension was aired at Monday's meeting. King told the crowd of 45 people in Rock Rapids he strongly supports President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency to finance a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.
King also urged his supporters to pray for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to restore King's committee assignments, saying the California Republican needs to "separate his ego from this issue and look at it objectively."
McCarthy in January stripped King of all his committee assignments for the next two years following a national uproar over King's quote in a New York Times story in which he asked, "White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?"
At Monday's town hall, King again took issue with the story, saying the reporter "at best" misquoted him, and "the sentence construction doesn't support The New York Times."