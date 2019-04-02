SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Rep. Steve King will hold his eighth town hall meeting this year, on Saturday afternoon in Le Mars, the county seat of Plymouth County.
The meeting running one hour begins at 3 p.m. at the Plymouth County Historical Museum, 335 First Avenue SW, in Le Mars.
King, a Republican from Kiron first elected in 2002, has vowed to hold 39 meetings in a public town hall format this year -- one in each 4th congressional district county. That comes after a few years in which he didn't hold town halls for people to publicly question him, saying he was worried about security and that paid protesters might show up.
Beginning in late January, King has held town halls in O'Brien, Lyon, Harrison, Ida, Crawford, Calhoun and Kossuth counties.
King has said he is running for re-election. There are no Democrats in the field, but three fellow Republicans are in for 2020. That includes state Sen. Randy Feenstra of Hull, Woodbury County Supervisor and former state legislator Jeremy Taylor of Sioux City, and former Irwin Mayor Bret Richards.