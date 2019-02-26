SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Rep. Steve King will hold his fourth town hall meeting of the year on Friday, in an event set for Harrison County.
King in a Tuesday release announced the meeting will be held in Logan, Iowa. That event of one hour duration will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday, at Logan Community Center, 108 W. Fourth St.
King, a Republican from Kiron first elected in 2002, has veered from his recent practice of not holding town hall meetings where people can speak with him in public events. King has vowed to hold 39 this year -- one in each 4th congressional district county.
The first town hall was in the O'Brien County seat of Primghar in late January, and others have followed in Northwest Iowa in Rock Rapids and Ida Grove. King told the crowd of 45 people in Rock Rapids he strongly supports President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency to finance a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.