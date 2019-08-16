SIOUX CITY --
U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, will hold two town hall meetings in Northwest Iowa over the next week.
The first event will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, at the Storm Lake Middle School, 1811 Hyland Driver, in Storm Lake.
On Tuesday, King will hold a Clay County town hall meeting in Spencer, at noon at The Outreach Center, 605 Grand Ave.
The Spencer event will be his 30th town hall meeting for the year.
Steve King Alton Town Hall
Iowa 4th District Rep. Steve King talks with Ruth Kocisko of Sioux Center after a town hall in Alton, Iowa on Saturday. King told town hall attendees that his three Republican challengers have every right to vie for his seat in 2020.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Steve King Alton Town Hall
Iowa 4th District Rep. Steve King walks to the podium during a town hall in Alton, Iowa on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Steve King Alton Town Hall
Dordt University junior Luke Nieuwendorp poses a question to Iowa 4th District Rep. Steve King during a town hall in Alton, Iowa on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Steve King Alton Town Hall
Jan Vandermeulen of Orange City poses a question to Iowa 4th District Rep. Steve King during a town hall in Alton, Iowa on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Steve King Alton Town Hall
Ruth Kocisko of Sioux Center poses a question to Iowa 4th District Rep. Steve King during a town hall in Alton, Iowa on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Steve King Alton Town Hall
Bob Klemmensen of Sioux City poses a question to Iowa 4th District Rep. Steve King during a town hall in Alton, Iowa on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Steve King Alton Town Hall
Iowa 4th District Rep. Steve King hosts a town hall in Alton, Iowa on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Steve King Alton Town Hall
Iowa 4th District Rep. Steve King hosts a town hall in Alton, Iowa on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Steve King Alton Town Hall
Mark Heemstra of Orange City poses a question to Iowa 4th District Rep. Steve King during a town hall in Alton, Iowa on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
