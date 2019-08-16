{{featured_button_text}}
Steve King Hornick

Iowa 4th District Rep. Steve King speaks during a town hall meeting in Hornick, Iowa on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, will hold two town hall meetings in Northwest Iowa over the next week.

The first event will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, at the Storm Lake Middle School, 1811 Hyland Driver, in Storm Lake.

On Tuesday, King will hold a Clay County town hall meeting in Spencer, at noon at The Outreach Center, 605 Grand Ave.

King pledged at the start of this year to hold one-hour town hall meetings in each of the 39 counties of the 4th congressional district. He has typically opened with comments on recent issues, then fielded questions from people over the latter part of the meetings.

The Spencer event will be his 30th town hall meeting for the year.

King lives in Kiron and is serving his ninth term in the U.S. House.

King has been in the middle of a substantial news cycle this week, after his Wednesday comments in an Iowa event, where he said rapes and incest helped populate the world. Later in the day, King held town hall meetings in Eldora and Rockwell in north central Iowa.

