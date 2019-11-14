Steve King shares photos falsely claiming Soros son is White House whistleblower

Ernst said it is unfortunate the whistleblower "has been outed through other media and so forth," including by Donald Trump Jr., who retweeted a Breitbart News story that named a CIA officer as the person.

King has defended Trump throughout the impeachment process. On Oct. 16, King tweeted, "Secret meetings in #WitchHunt to come up with an excuse to #Impeach @RealDonaldTrump. These Members demanded to enter to read the Volker Transcript & were blocked by order of Schiff who is manufacturing charges in secret."

That tweet included a photo of King with five Republican House members, one week before King was among two dozen conservatives who stormed into a closed-door deposition with a Defense Department official. King said he entered the hearing room to bear witness to “the greatest atrocity I’ve seen in the United States Congress in 17 years.”

Democrats denied Republicans were being treated unfairly, noting they had equal time to question witnesses and full access to the meetings.