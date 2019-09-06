ONAWA, Iowa -- Too many Americans are bitter "snowflakes" who can't take a joke, Rep. Steve King told a group of constituents in Northwest Iowa Friday.
"I mean, what is wrong with America? Is it growing full of these snowflakes that have no sense of humor, that there is just bitterness? Even comedians are complaining now that there is nothing that is politically correct enough that they can say," King said at a town hall meeting in Onawa.
King came under fire last month for joking about China's alleged crackdown against Islamic minority groups, noting some Muslim women in concentration camps were sterilized against their will and forced to eat pork, in violation of their faith.
“That’s the only part of that I agree with," King said at a town hall in Audubon. "Everybody ought to eat pork. If you have a shortage of bacon, you can’t be happy.”
King did not mention the backlash from his pork joke during Friday's town hall. He also didn't bring up a story he told at a town hall in Eagle Grove Wednesday where he detailed taking a drink of water from a fountain attached to a toilet in a detention cell in El Paso, Texas.
“I actually went into that cell where it was reported that they were advised they had to drink out of the toilet. I took a drink out of there. And actually pretty good," he said at the Eagle Grove meeting.
Later in the day, he released a video of his experience, which he shared in response to detention center critics like Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, who said in a July 1 tweet that a detention cell she visited had a sink that "was not functioning...So the women were told they could drink out of the bowl."
In a tweet Wednesday, King said Ocasio-Cortez, a frequent target of Republicans, was not "objectively honest in her #FakeNews spin about the border. Click bait for Snowflakes!"
At Friday's town hall, King said catering to "snowflakes" has resulted in a soft mentality in America that's prevented problems such as illegal immigration from getting solved.
"...(If) we have to cater to the snowflakes, what kind of people have we become, with our heads down, our daubers down, our spirits crushed?" King told an audience of about 20 at the Onawa Public Library. "You can't do what you've all done, and you've got to have a strong spirit."
King defended the treatment of migrants at border detention facilities. The migrants, or "illegals" as King calls them, are provided with up to 3,000 calories in food per day.
"They are being fed well, they are being treated well...These facilities look to me to be pretty well set up," he said.
King, a long proponent of building a wall on the southern border, said plans to construct it has been delayed too long.
"People were whining, 'We can't build a wall. It's too hard.' They were almost crying about it: 'There are mountains and desserts and toads, we have to worry about long-nosed bats,' all kinds of crazy ideas we have to worry about, 'There is a river.' It isn't just a wall, it is the rule of law," King said with inflection in his voice.
This year $2.8 billion has been awarded in contracts for barriers covering 247 miles, with all but 17 miles of that to replace existing barriers instead of expanding coverage, according to the Associated Press.
In other topics, King said he's not sure a bipartisan infrastructure program will be passed this year and made many statements in support of President Donald Trump, even as he acknowledged Midwest grain farmers are struggling in the wake of tariffs placed on China by Trump.
"There are 2.1 million acres of corn looking for a place to be sold," King said, addressing how grain farmers have more limited markets, due to China tariffs.
King said he thought the tariffs that began in 2018 would result in short-term negative impacts in farm country.
"Now it looks like mid-term pain for long-term gain," King said, adding that he thinks ultimately the tariffs will reach the goal of halting China from the "theft of intellectual property" of Americans.
Later Friday, King journeyed to Sioux City to witness a ceremony at the Federal Courthouse where 27 people officially became U.S. citizens. He also held a separate ceremony in which the Bronze Star medal was presented to the family of Norval Binder, a deceased World War II veteran who took heroic actions prior to ending his service in July 1946.
King is moving closer to finishing his goal of holding town hall meetings in all 39 counties in the 4th district. He will hold the next town hall in Ruthven in Palo Alto County on Sept. 16, leaving only a final meeting in Sac County, where he resides near Kiron.