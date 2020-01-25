Steve King talks Trump impeachment in Sioux City visit: 'I think people are a little tired of it'

The congressman said he'd try to follow-up on several of these concerns, in particular the Perry Creek flooding and the credit score issues, and that he would advocate for Native Americans to get what is owed them under 19th century treaties. On the subject of the national debt, King said the Trump administration hasn't been able to address it quite as he would've hoped.

"I went into the West Wing and raised this issue within, say, three or four months of the Trump presidency, 'Where's the plan for (fiscal) balance?'" King said.

"They said, 'We don't think they we can do this in the first Trump term, but we think that we'll turn our attention to it in the second term. So, I'm going to try to hold them accountable to that. But I am not particularly optimistic because I don't hear it in the dialogue in Congress."

Freedom Party meeting

King also brought a special guest to the event -- Roger G. Johnson, the vice-president for Europe and the Czech chair of Republicans Overseas, Inc., a conservative political organization. Johnson defended King against a scandal that enveloped the congressman more than a year ago, and which has since passed.