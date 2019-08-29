{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- - U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, will hold three town hall meetings in Northwest Iowa over three consecutive days next week.

The first event will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Estherville, at the auditorium of Iowa Lakes Community College, 30 South 18th St.

On September 5, King will speak at 3 p.m. at the American Legion Community Building, 323 Third St., in Ashton, which is in Osceola County.

On September 6, the town hall begins at 9 a.m. at the Onawa Public Library, 707 Iowa Ave., in Onawa.

The meetings run one hour in length. King has typically opened with comments on recent issues, then fielded questions from people over the latter part of the meetings.

King pledged at the start of this year to hold one-hour town hall meetings in each of the 39 counties of the 4th congressional district.

The Onawa event will be his 36th town hall meeting for the year, and he'll hold another one in Eagle Grove on September 7, leaving two for the rest of the year. Originally King had released a timeline showing he would hold 31 meetings by the end of September, but he's expedited the plan.

King lives in Kiron and is serving his ninth term in the U.S. House.

He is running for re-election. Other Republican candidates include State Sen. Randy Feenstra of Hull, Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor of Sioux City, and former Irwin Mayor Bret Richards. J.D. Scholten, a Democrat from Sioux City, is also running again, after narrowly losing to King in 2018.

