The Onawa event will be his 36th town hall meeting for the year, and he'll hold another one in Eagle Grove on September 7, leaving two for the rest of the year. Originally King had released a timeline showing he would hold 31 meetings by the end of September, but he's expedited the plan.
He is running for re-election. Other Republican candidates include State Sen. Randy Feenstra of Hull, Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor of Sioux City, and former Irwin Mayor Bret Richards. J.D. Scholten, a Democrat from Sioux City, is also running again, after narrowly losing to King in 2018.
