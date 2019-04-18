SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, will hold a town hall meeting next week in Cherokee County.
The meeting will be held at noon Tuesday at the auditorium of the Western Iowa Tech Community College, 200 Victory Drive, in Cherokee.
King is carrying out his stated goal to hold one-hour town hall meetings over the year in each of the 39 counties of the Iowa 4th Congressional District. The Cherokee event will be his twelfth in 2019.
King, who was first elected to the House in 2002, in recent years didn't hold town halls for people to publicly question him, saying he was worried about security and that paid protesters might show up.
Beginning in late January, King has held town halls in O'Brien, Lyon, Harrison, Ida, Crawford, Calhoun, Kossuth, Plymouth, Hancock, Hamilton and Pocahontas counties.
King is running for re-election. There are no Democrats in the field, but three fellow Republicans have announced plans to run in 2020. That includes state Sen. Randy Feenstra of Hull, Woodbury County supervisor and former state legislator Jeremy Taylor of Sioux City, and former Irwin Mayor Bret Richards.