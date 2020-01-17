Steve King to hold town hall meeting in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Rep. Steve King will hold a town hall meeting in Sioux City on Jan. 25.
That event, which is open to the public, will be held at 2 p.m. on the eighth floor of the Ho-Chunk Centre, 600 Fourth St.
King has not committed to holding town halls in all 39 counties of the 4th congressional district this year, but he's announced plans for three events this month. His office previously released the schedule for his first two town hall meetings, set for Jan. 22 in eastern areas of the sprawling district -- in Grundy and Cerro Gordo counties.
In a statement to the Journal, King spokesman John Kennedy said, "Congressman King is eager to do as many as he can this year. Congressman King views the 39 county tour he completed last year as a great success, and he is deeply appreciative of the constructive dialogue he was able to have with his constituents."
A year ago, King's Woodbury County town hall meeting took place in the small town of Hornick. He preceded that May meeting attended by 55 people with a special ceremony honoring Hornick residents who evacuated the town for a few days following March flooding.
You have free articles remaining.
While members of Congress routinely schedule public meetings in their district and state on weekends and recesses, King had avoided holding such forums in 2018 and earlier.
King said that was because outside groups had started paying protesters to disrupt his town halls. He expressed concerns the protests could turn violent, citing the June 2017 shooting of a Republican lawmaker at a congressional softball practice in suburban Virginia.
In 2019, King resumed holding town hall meetings. He wrapped up his tour of 39 meetings -- one in each county in the district -- in September, with a stop in Wall Lake, which is near his home in Kiron.