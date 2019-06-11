SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, will continue his recent touting of conservative video bloggers Diamond and Silk on Wednesday, when he holds a press conference to discuss a bill named for them that would pull funding from sanctuary cities.
King will hold the event at the Capitol grounds in Washington, D.C. He will discuss his introduction of the Diamond and Silk Act, "legislation that redirects federal funding from lawless 'Sanctuary Cities' and 'Sanctuary States'," according to a release from King's office.
King, who represents Iowa's 4th district, said the money would better be channeled to assistance for homeless people and military veterans. He said the bill's content arose from a discussion of immigration with Diamond and Silk earlier this year.
So-called sanctuary cities typically impose restrictions on the sharing of information for the purposes of immigration enforcement. King routinely says all immigration laws must be enforced.
Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson are video bloggers, who promote themselves as Diamond and Silk. They gained some national prominence during the 2016 presidential campaign with a series of videos backing then-candidate Donald Trump.
Earlier this year, King had Diamond as his guest to the State of the Union address by Trump.
"Having only one ticket, I invited one of two guests for the State of the Union tonight, #sotu, Lynnette Hardaway & Rochelle Richardson, otherwise known as Diamond & Silk. Diamond won the coin toss," King tweeted on Feb. 5.
Hardaway and Richardson were also guest speakers at a February meeting of the Conservative Opportunity Society, a Republican House caucus that King leads.