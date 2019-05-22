SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Rep. Steve King has set town hall meetings for next week, and one in Woodbury County will be preceded by an event in which the Republican will honor residents of Hornick, a town that was evacuated in March flooding.
The town hall events will be held Tuesday, first at 10 a.m. at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge, and followed at 3:15 p.m. at city hall in Hornick, at 419 Main St.
King's congressional office also announced the Hornick meeting will be preceded by a 2:30 p.m. Hornick recognition ceremony for "acts of valor," also at city hall. The release said, "King will be specifically recognizing individual town residents and town officials for heroic actions they took to protect Hornick during this year’s flooding."
A mandatory evacuation was ordered in Hornick on March 14, after snow melt and a breached levee on the West Fork of the Little Sioux River caused extensive flooding of city streets. The 225 Hornick residents were able to return home March 18 after the floodwaters receded.
King is carrying out his stated goal to hold one-hour town hall meetings over the year in each of the 39 counties of the Iowa 4th Congressional District. The Woodbury County event will be his 16th in 2019.