ODEBOLT, Iowa – U.S. Rep. Steve King, a Republican from Kiron, Iowa, made good again on his version of “voting early” by showing up at his polling site at 6:44 a.m. today. King, who faces a challenge from Democrat J.D. Scholten, in his re-election bid in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District, was the first voter through the line at the Odebolt Fire Station, a tradition he attempts to uphold.
“I have taken a picture of my ballot in the past and Tweeted it,” said King, who took a few minutes to fill out his ballot before placing it in a slot on the side of the voting machine.
The machine, according to longtime precinct official Elaine Rex, of Odebolt, had a mechanical or programming issue that was to be addressed this morning by an official in Sac County. Rather than feed the ballot and have it read, the early-morning voters in Odebolt were asked to simply drop their ballots in the slot along the side of the machine. Those ballots were to be fed into the machine once it was fully operational.
Up the road in nearby Storm Lake, King’s birthplace, Jon Kruse, the city’s former mayor, kept watch on a voting precinct at Storm Lake Municipal Airport. Kruse, who served on the Storm Lake City Council for 10 years and then as mayor for 18 years, began working on election day a few years ago. His wife, Colleen Kruse, he said, chaired another Storm Lake precinct site and got him involved in this capacity on Election Day.
Kruse, who voted absentee, represented one of 2,500 absentee ballots sent out by officials with the Buena Vista County Auditor’s office. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, all but around 150 of those ballots had been returned to the office. In the last mid-term election four years ago, the Buena Vista County Auditor sent out 2,000 absentee ballots.
Two observers from the U.S. Department of Justice visited Buena Vista County on Tuesday to monitor precinct sites. Auditor Sue Lloyd said the officials’ presence came as the result of a special Census taken in December 2016 that showed 5 percent of the voting population possessing a fifth-grade education or below and using Spanish as a primary language. As part of the Voting Rights Act, Lloyd said it is the county’s responsibility to help voters understand the ballot and the voting process. As such, ballots, notices sent to voters and notices published in the local newspapers, and signs at precinct sites, are all printed in English and Spanish.
Additionally, Lloyd’s office has hired a half-dozen or so who can translate Spanish and English and has placed those workers in a number of Storm Lake precincts. “We’re supposed to have eight total translators, but we can’t find them,” said Lloyd, who noted that many bilingual citizens have other work requirements on an Election Day that, for many precinct workers, can stretch from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., covering polls that open 14 hours.
The Department of Justice representatives, Lloyd said, were in the county to observe the vote at several precincts. Lloyd said her office welcomed the visit as election workers and those in the Auditor’s Office work diligently to see that all voters are treated fairly and have the information presented to them in a clear, concise manner.
Voter Liliana Hernandez took a break from her work as a stylist at Bella Stylist in downtown Storm Lake on Tuesday morning to vote. Hernandez, who moved to the U.S. from Mexico in 2004, stopped at the BV County Auditor’s office to inquire about the location of her voting site. She was directed to the Storm Lake Fire Station. Once she arrived, Hernandez was presented with a ballot printed in Spanish. In a matter of minutes she was done voting and had an “I Voted” sticker to say as much.
“It was easy,” said Hernandez, who voted for the first time in the general election two years ago.
At the Chautauqua Park Shelter House in Storm Lake, 80 voters had cast their ballots by 9:30 a.m., perhaps demonstrating a slight uptick from previous mid-terms. Nearly one-quarter of the voters chose a touch-screen option over a paper ballot.