SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, will hold a town hall meeting in Sioux County to discuss issues with people on Saturday.
The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Community Center, 1100 Third Ave., in Alton.
King pledged at the start of this year to hold one-hour town hall meetings in each of the 39 counties of the 4th congressional district. He has typically opened with comments on recent issues, then fielded questions from people over the latter part of the meetings.
The Sioux County town hall will be his 17th this year. The most recent was held in Hornick in Woodbury County on May 28, when King praised people who persevered through a March flooding event.
Sioux County is one of the most Republican counties in the U.S.