SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, will hold two town hall meetings in the vicinity of the Iowa Great Lakes into early September.
The first event will be held at noon Thursday at the American Legion Post No. 384, at 1709 Okoboji Ave., in Milford.
On September 4, King will hold an Emmet County town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. in Estherville, at the auditorium of Iowa Lakes Community College, 30 South 18th St.
King pledged at the start of this year to hold one-hour town hall meetings in each of the 39 counties of the 4th congressional district. He has typically opened with comments on recent issues, then fielded questions from people over the latter part of the meetings.
The Estherville event will be his 34th town hall meeting for the year.
King lives in Kiron and is serving his ninth term in the U.S. House.
He is running for re-election. Other Republican candidates include State Sen. Randy Feenstra of Hull, Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor of Sioux City, and former Irwin Mayor Bret Richards. J.D. Scholten, a Democrat from Sioux City, is also running again, after narrowly losing to King in 2018.