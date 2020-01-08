Steve King sets his first 2 town halls of 2020

SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Rep. Steve King on Wednesday released his first two town hall meetings in Iowa's 5th District.

Both meetings are set for Jan. 22 in eastern areas of the sprawling district -- in Grundy and Cerro Gordo counties.

While members of Congress routinely schedule public meetings in their district and state on weekends and recesses, King had avoided holding such forums in 2018 and earlier.

King said that was because outside groups had started paying protesters to disrupt his town halls. He expressed concerns the protests could turn violent, citing the June 2017 shooting of a Republican lawmaker at a congressional softball practice in suburban Virginia.

In 2019, King resumed holding town hall meetings. He wrapped up his tour of 39 meetings -- one in each county in the district -- in September, with a stop in Wall Lake, which is near his home in Kiron.

