SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, will hold a town hall meeting in Carroll County later this week, when he will reach the one-third mark of his goal to hold such meetings in the state this year.
The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Carroll Chamber of Commerce, 407 W. Fifth St., in Carroll.
King is carrying out his stated goal to hold one-hour town hall meetings over the year in each of the 39 counties of the Iowa 4th Congressional District. The Carroll County event will be his thirteenth in 2019.
Beginning in late January, King has held town halls in O'Brien, Lyon, Harrison, Ida, Crawford, Calhoun, Kossuth, Plymouth, Hancock, Hamilton, Pocahontas and Cherokee counties.
King, who lives in Kiron, is running for re-election. There are no Democrats in the field, but three fellow Republicans have announced plans to run in 2020. That includes state Sen. Randy Feenstra of Hull, Woodbury County supervisor and former state legislator Jeremy Taylor of Sioux City, and former Irwin Mayor Bret Richards.