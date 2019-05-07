{{featured_button_text}}
Steve King close-up Le Mars Town Hall

U.S. Rep. Steve King, of Iowa's 4th Congressional District, speaks during a town hall meeting at Plymouth County Historical Museum in Le Mars April 6.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY --  U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, will hold a town hall meeting in Carroll County later this week, when he will reach the one-third mark of his goal to hold such meetings in the state this year.

The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Carroll Chamber of Commerce, 407 W. Fifth St., in Carroll.

King is carrying out his stated goal to hold one-hour town hall meetings over the year in each of the 39 counties of the Iowa 4th Congressional District. The Carroll County event will be his thirteenth in 2019.

Beginning in late January, King has held town halls in O'Brien, Lyon, Harrison, Ida, Crawford, Calhoun, Kossuth, Plymouth, Hancock, Hamilton, Pocahontas and Cherokee counties.

King, who lives in Kiron, is running for re-election. There are no Democrats in the field, but three fellow Republicans have announced plans to run in 2020. That includes state Sen. Randy Feenstra of Hull, Woodbury County supervisor and former state legislator Jeremy Taylor of Sioux City, and former Irwin Mayor Bret Richards.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

County & Education Reporter

Government and education reporter.

Load comments