SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Kiron, will participate in Republican Party events in two Northwest Iowa counties on Thursday.
King's campaign team said he will participate in the events that are designed to turn out voters to the November 6 election.
King is running for re-election to the Iowa 4th congressional district position, and opponents on the ballot include J.D. Scholten, a Democrat from Sioux City, and Charles Aldrich, a Libertarian from Clarion.
King will be at the 11:30 a.m. event by the Dickinson County Republican Party headquarters at 2402 Okoboji Ave., in Milford, and at 5 p.m. with the Plymouth County Republican Party at Pizza Ranch, 11 Central Ave. South, in Le Mars.
King will be joined by state Rep. John Wills in Milford, and state Sen. Jim Carlin and Iowa House candidate Tom Jeneary in Le Mars.