Steve King's Republican opponents question agreement to return to House committees

SIOUX CITY -- Republican challengers to U.S. Rep. Steve King on Wednesday pushed back on his assertion that a path has opened for the nine-term congressman to be returned to House committees from which he was removed last year.

Additionally, a member of the entity that King said could return him to the committees instead said the congressman "will not be serving on any committee."

In a story first reported by the Journal on Tuesday, King said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has agreed to a process by which King can get "exoneration" and back on committees that were stripped in January 2019 after his controversial published remarks about white supremacy.

“On April 20, Kevin McCarthy and I reached an agreement that he would advocate to the (Republican) Steering Committee to put all of my committees back, all of my seniority," King said at a forum Monday night.

“When Congress comes back into session, when the steering committee can (inaudible) together, I have Kevin McCarthy’s word that that will be my time for exoneration.”