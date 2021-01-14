Stewart steps down as Woodbury County GOP chair, succeeded by Henderson

SIOUX CITY -- Suzan Stewart is stepping down as head of the Woodbury County Republican Party after a two-year stint in which the party had mixed election results.

She will be succeeded as county party chair by Bob Henderson, a three-time candidate for a state House seat.

Stewart said the recent controversy surrounding outgoing Republican President Trump had no impact on her decision to vacate her post. The U.S. House on Wednesday impeached Trump for inciting a mob of his supporters who pillaged the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

In Eastern Iowa a few days ago, Scott County Republican Party Chairman Dave Millage resigned after receiving several less than supportive texts and messages from Scott County Republicans after he publicly called for Trump's impeachment.

A retired MidAmerican Energy executive, Stewart said she continues to perform lots of community volunteerism, so lessening her role in county politics will give her a breather.

"I am not leaving. Just stepping back a little," she said.

In a unanimous voice vote Tuesday, members of the county party's Central Committee approved a slate of six officers through the 2022 election cycle. All the positions are for six-year terms.