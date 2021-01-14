Stewart steps down as Woodbury County GOP chair, succeeded by Henderson

SIOUX CITY -- Suzan Stewart is stepping down as head of the Woodbury County Republican Party after a two-year stint in which the party had mixed election results.
She will be succeeded as county party chair by Bob Henderson, a three-time candidate for a state House seat.
Stewart said the recent controversy surrounding outgoing Republican President Trump had no impact on her decision to vacate her post. The U.S. House on Wednesday impeached Trump for inciting a mob of his supporters who pillaged the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
In Eastern Iowa a few days ago, Scott County Republican Party Chairman Dave Millage resigned after receiving several less than supportive texts and messages from Scott County Republicans after he publicly called for Trump's impeachment.
A retired MidAmerican Energy executive, Stewart said she continues to perform lots of community volunteerism, so lessening her role in county politics will give her a breather.
"I am not leaving. Just stepping back a little," she said.
In a unanimous voice vote Tuesday, members of the county party's Central Committee approved a slate of six officers through the 2022 election cycle. All the positions are for six-year terms.
Stewart will be the co-chair for Sioux City, while Moe Clemon Lake will be the co-chair for the rest of the county. The other party officials are Tom Kleen, secretary, Dan Lynde, treasurer and Kolby De Witt, parliamentarian, who are all continuing in positions they've held the last two years.
Coming off a very good election cycle for Woodbury County Republicans, Stewart said Thursday the party is sitting in good stead, with productive recent fundraisers to provide a good financial position and a sound base of party people who want to continue to make electoral inroads.
"I loved being the Woodbury Republican chair and part of the greater Republican Party of Iowa infrastructure. Woodbury Republicans are the best. They step up and volunteer and are supportive. It is just time for me to step down," Stewart said.
Stewart first became chairwoman in May 2018, when Kevin Alons resigned in the middle of his term. She then was selected for a full term in early 2019, which she just completed.
"I think two cycles is enough and I can't think of someone much more skilled than Bob Henderson to take the party over," Stewart said.
Henderson, a retired teacher, unsuccessfully ran for Iowa House seats with Sioux City territory in 2016, 2018 and 2020. Most recently, he lost to Steve Hansen, a Democrat, 55.6 percent to 44.0 percent, in the House District 14 race.
In better news for Republicans, they gained full control of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors, holding two seats and flipping the lone Democratic-held seat to their column.