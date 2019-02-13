SIOUX CITY -- Suzan Stewart will continue serving as the Woodbury County Republican Party chairwoman through the election cycle that includes the next presidential race.
The Woodbury County Republican Party Central Committee on Tuesday selected leaders for two years into early 2021, and retained Stewart as chairwoman. Kevin Alons had been selected as chairman of the party for a two-year term in 2017, but resigned for personal reasons in 2018, and Stewart was elevated from her role as parliamentarian.
"Our priorities are to promote and support Republicans, have the financial resources to provide such support, to support the caucus-to-White House election process and to convene the county convention (in spring 2020)," Stewart said in a statement to the Journal.
Republican President Donald Trump is running for re-election, and the other key races for 2020 include the Iowa 4th Congressional District seat and Iowa Legislature positions.
Stewart retired from MidAmerican Energy's legal department in 2015. She lives in Sioux City, as do all of the other party leaders elected Tuesday.
They include Bob Stewart as city co-chairman, Shaun Broyhill as county co-chairman, Tom Kleen as secretary, Dan Lynde as treasurer and Kolby DeWitt as parliamentarian.