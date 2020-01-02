Steyer in Sioux City says Trump's policies demand reversal

SIOUX CITY -- Amid barbs personally directed against President Donald Trump, Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer told a crowd of 100 people he would reverse the course the president has set in foreign relations and tax policies.

Using the word "bully" and "bullying" several times to reference Trump's demeanor, Steyer in a town hall meeting at the Sioux City Convention Center said Trump's policies have resulted "in a war on the working class."

Steyer said Trump campaign will undoubtedly focus on the economy and assert that returning a Democrat to the White House would reverse financial growth. He said the nominee should not allow that to be a winning recipe.

"He has been a failed business owner. He has been terrible for the people of the United States and the people of Iowa," Steyer said.

Steyer said Democrats will have a busy month in the important task of assessing the field of candidates. The Iowa caucuses, the first contest in the presidential nominee selection process, take place on Feb. 3.