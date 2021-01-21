Storm Lake High School students embrace Biden's unity tone

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Biden said that amid this "winter of peril," there is "much to restore, much to heal, much to build and much to gain."

Storm Lake, the Buena Vista County seat of about 10,600, is a racially diverse community. Minorities represent over 80 percent of the the students in the city's public schools.

Rasasy, who plans to attend the University of Iowa, Gomez and Gonzalez all said the summer 2020 nationwide riots fueled by people seeking racial justice really impacted them. They independently all stated support for the Black Lives Matter movement and said scaling back racism is one of the top three most pressing national issues.

Hernandez said he wants to see "equality, in all ways," while Lopez said tolerance for people of all races has been hampered by the messaging of Trump.

Lopez, who voted for Biden, mentioned the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol as proof.

"It put me in shock. The big thing I got from the riot, was how if it was a different colored people, how the police response would have been different," Lopez said.

"What I really care about is the Black Lives Matter movement, the white supremacists and the pandemic. (Biden) hit on all those," Rasasy said.