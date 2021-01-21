Storm Lake High School students embrace Biden's unity tone

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- In becoming the 46th president, Joe Biden in his inauguration speech called for unity as he aimed to take on crises, a tone that a diverse class of high school students in Northwest Iowa quickly seized as a key takeaway that makes them hopeful for the years ahead.
Students in Kevin Lipps' current events course at Storm Lake High School watched Wednesday's inauguration. In separate interviews, the students quickly brought up the Biden message of unity and inclusion.
Senior Kevin Lopez said he liked how Biden, vice president under Barack Obama, cited the necessity of wanting to end the divisions between rural and urban Americans and red versus blue political states.
"Unity, definitely unity, he emphasized that a lot," Lopez said. "He had a confident and positive tone."
"I know the forces that divide us are deep and they are real. But I also know they are not new. Our history has been a constant struggle between the American ideal that we are all created equal and the harsh, ugly reality that racism, nativism, fear, demonization have long torn us apart,” Biden said. “This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge, and unity is the path forward and we must meet this moment as the United States of America.”
Freshman Jose Hernandez said, "Since (Biden) is talking about (unity) a lot, I think he wants to deliver on his promise."
Lipps had students watch 90 minutes of footage that had no news commentary along with it, to give an unvarnished view of the speech and other elements. Lipps gave the students three options for the project -- to give a factual news recap with the typical who, what, where and so on, an emotional/storytelling version that focused on visuals and the mood of the event or lastly a critical opinion, where pupils could say where they agreed or disagreed with the speech or add what they think Biden overlooked.
"I can see the seniors are into it," Lipps said.
Lipps told the students that inaugural addresses are notable, because historians look back at the speeches to help determine if presidents later met stated goals.
Senior Anna Rasasy thought it was a good exercise and within an hour had some takeaways written for her storytelling version. Rasasy said Biden was correct in saying Americans were celebrating a notable step for democracy, not his personal victory.
"The tone in his voice, it was very promising," she said.
By virtue of his November election win over incumbent Republican President Donald Trump, Biden took the oath Wednesday at a U.S. Capitol that had been battered by an insurrectionist siege just two weeks earlier.
Biden said that amid this "winter of peril," there is "much to restore, much to heal, much to build and much to gain."
Storm Lake, the Buena Vista County seat of about 10,600, is a racially diverse community. Minorities represent over 80 percent of the the students in the city's public schools.
Rasasy, who plans to attend the University of Iowa, Gomez and Gonzalez all said the summer 2020 nationwide riots fueled by people seeking racial justice really impacted them. They independently all stated support for the Black Lives Matter movement and said scaling back racism is one of the top three most pressing national issues.
Hernandez said he wants to see "equality, in all ways," while Lopez said tolerance for people of all races has been hampered by the messaging of Trump.
Lopez, who voted for Biden, mentioned the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol as proof.
"It put me in shock. The big thing I got from the riot, was how if it was a different colored people, how the police response would have been different," Lopez said.
"What I really care about is the Black Lives Matter movement, the white supremacists and the pandemic. (Biden) hit on all those," Rasasy said.
All three Storm Lake students said without the current events course, they wouldn't have watched such a lengthy clip of the inauguration. They said they would still have seen some of it, true to their generation's bent, via smaller video snippets on Instagram or Twitter.
Like adults, the students also had opinions of the attire worn by inauguration participants and the popular singers who had roles.
"Lady Gaga did impress me, all the singers impressed me with their voices," Rasasy said.
She threw in a mention of Garth Brooks, who created a tender moment when asking people to sing along to "Amazing Grace." Gomez talked about Lady Gaga's performance of the National Anthem and Jennifer Lopez's rendition of the Woody Guthrie standard, "This Land Is Your Land."
Gomez said he would need a few hours more to finish his project, while a seed for 2024 and forward was planted for Rasasy,
"I feel the next inauguration, I'll watch it," she said.