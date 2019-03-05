SIOUX CITY -- Metro governmental bodies plan to hire a consultant to study whether Sioux City should build a larger regional wastewater treatment plant.
The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously signed off on a memorandum of understanding with the cities of Sioux City, South Sioux City, North Sioux City, Sergeant Bluff and the Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District on a feasibility study performed by HDR Engineering of Omaha.
Woodbury County would pay 5 percent of the $92,450 cost, or $4,623, while each of the cities would pay a percentage based on their population. Sioux City would cover 62 percent of the cost, and South Sioux City would pay 26 percent.
The study, which would evaluate the cost of a new or expanded plant, is expected to be finished by September.
In November, South Sioux City, North Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff received a letter signed by Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott warning of the possible termination of contracts governing the amount of waste each community can send to the regional plant, at 3100 S. Lewis Blvd. The Sioux City City Council was scheduled to vote on termination notices in December but was delayed for the last three months. The issue is scheduled to return to the council agenda on Monday.
Local officials have already started negotiations on a new treatment plant, which Scott and other proponents argue is needed to handle an expected increase in sewer discharges from new and expanding industries.
The push to undertake the regional study also comes while South Sioux City is studying whether to build its own treatment plant.
Last month, South Sioux City Administrator Lance Hedquist said the city is exploring the siting of a plant on the city's south side, next to the Missouri River and north of the Tyson Fresh Meats lagoons.
Sioux City's treatment agreement with South Sioux City has been in place for 38 years, while the deals with Sergeant Bluff and North Sioux City were established 39 years ago. Under terms of the contracts, once the termination orders were issued, each city would have up to fours years to cease sending discharges to the plant.
"Part of our discussion with all of them is that we need another treatment plant in the area, and part of the ongoing discussion is: 'Will it be a regional one that we'll all work together on?'" Scott said last month. "Right now, we're allowing (South Sioux City) to take the lead if there's going to be another plant."
Woodbury County Board Chairman Keith Radig said the county is the first to vote on the memorandum, and others will take that step in meetings on and after Monday. Radig said potential new businesses in incorporated areas of the county could benefit from broadened capacity in a new regional treatment plant.
"It would probably be a second plant that would have to be built," Radig said.
According to the memo, the county and the four cities would agree the "regional area will need additional wastewater treatment capacity to meet anticipated future growth and demand in the region."
The memo also says that the cooperation will boost "continued growth of housing and industry," and will aim to project treatment needs over the next 25 to 50 years.