Subdistrict 5: Greg Osborn

Age: 71

Address: 1144 Manchester Drive, Lincoln

Occupation: IT professional; cybersecurity, firewalls, networks, server and PC service and sales

Political party: Republican

What do you feel are the top three natural resource issues in the Lower Platte South NRD?

1. The NRD is consistently working on our No. 1 resource -- water -- through sustainability, quality and quantity programs. 2. The NRD ensures public safety from floods through their dam and stream projects and programs. 3. Find the proper balance of fiscal responsibility and the protection of our natural resources while keeping your taxes low. The NRD has master plans that cover these issues along with cost-share programs, environmental education, landscapes/stormwater/watershed, community assistance, trails and many others.

Should the Lower Platte South NRD continue to work with landowners to protect unique resources, such as native prairies and wetlands, by entering into perpetual conservation easements?

The NRD currently has many programs and continually works with local, state and federal agencies to protect our natural resources. I am sure this will continue well into the future. It is included in the master plans.

Extreme weather events, such as flooding and drought, are becoming more common. What can the Lower Platte South NRD do to help the district be more resilient to extreme weather events?

The NRD has many programs that deal with this on an ongoing, if not daily, basis through repairs and upgrades of flood control structures and dams. There are resiliency programs and master plans in place that are updated on a regular basis both short term and long term to address this.

What experience in public office, civic/professional organizations or other areas helps qualify you as a candidate for this office?

I served on the Lower Platte South NRD for 12 years (2008-2020). I have served the community and state on several state and local boards. I have worked with both public and private budgets. I have had two successful companies for the past 30 years. I serve in our church and I give back serving our veterans by co-chairing the Lincoln Memorial Day Observance Association. Volunteering is a way of life and it is a high priority for me.