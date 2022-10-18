Subdistrict 5: Stacie Sinclair

Age: 37

Address: 702 Sumner St.

Occupation: Associate Director, Policy and Care Transformation at the Center to Advance Palliative Care

Political party: Democrat

What do you feel are the top three natural resource issues in the Lower Platte South NRD?

The top three natural resource issues are ensuring that our residences and businesses are safe from increasingly frequent climate events (particularly flooding); protecting the quality of our groundwater as our community continues to grow; and preserving our trails, lakes, and other recreational gifts that make our region such a wonderful place to live.

Should the Lower Platte South NRD continue to work with landowners to protect unique resources, such as native prairies and wetlands, by entering into perpetual conservation easements?

Absolutely. Conservation easements are powerful tools that enable private landowners — by their own initiative — and the NRD to work in partnership to protect our district’s precious natural resources. While they are not right for everyone, they can be beneficial for landowners who don’t want to develop their land and yet might be facing pressure to do so. We must keep combating misinformation about how these easements operate. The NRD and Nebraska Land Trust have wonderful resources on this topic.

Extreme weather events, such as flooding and drought are becoming more common. What can the Lower Platte South NRD do to help the district be more resilient to extreme weather events?

We need to act on the information we have. The NRD and Lincoln have created evidence-based programs and researched emerging best practices. The Salt Creek Floodplain Resiliency Study recommends updating floodplain maps in light of new precipitation projections, adopting higher regulatory standards for development, and pursuing other non-structural and structural measures. And the NRD continuously educates our community on how to use water responsibly (particularly prior to droughts), while investigating new technologies to more effectively measure/allocate water.

What experience in public office, civic/professional organizations or other areas helps qualify you as a candidate for this office?

I have served as the vice chairperson for the Nebraska Palliative Care Advisory Council since 2017. In this role, I have led efforts to establish a baseline for palliative care capacity in Nebraska, provide palliative care education care to the public and health care providers, and begin building a coalition to advance the next round of policymaking to support Nebraskans with serious illness. I am also a proud graduate of Leadership Lincoln’s Fellows Class 37 — best class ever!