Substantial beginning to early voting Monday in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- The set-up in the satellite voting center in Sioux City on the first day of early voting in Iowa not only had a pile of “I voted early” stickers, but also plastic barriers between workers and voters, face masks for people who don’t bring them and hand sanitizer.

Those latter items were added out of the realities of voting happening Monday in the middle of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The day marked the beginning of voting not only in Iowa but also Nebraska.

Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill set up one satellite polling place in the Long Lines Family Rec Center, which will be open weekdays through the end of October. As the doors opened at 8 a.m., 20 people were waiting, and 70 had voted by 10 a.m., county deputy commissioner of elections Steve Hofmeyer said.

Within a half hour more, a few dozen people filed in to vote, taking the number to 100. Several Sioux City residents said they liked getting their voting done early.

"We just decided it would be easier, for convenience reasons. I have the day off," Barb Jerome said.

Gill said he anticipates the majority of votes, perhaps up to 24,000, will be cast by mail in this election.

