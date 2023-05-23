SIOUX CITY -- Updated Woodbury County wind turbine setback distances from city limits and public conservation areas have been approved.

The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved and adopted increased commercial wind turbine setbacks Tuesday. The newly approved setback distances are two miles from city limits and a mile from public conservation areas.

Those concerned with the current setbacks said the current setback distance could hamper potential city growth and affect wildlife and visitors who frequent county conservation areas. Those in support of wind turbines spoke about the benefits of clean energy.

Jim Fisher, representing the City of Moville, said the city council unanimously supported a five-mile setback from city limits.

For three consecutive years, the issue of commercial wind turbines in Woodbury County has come before the board to approve setback distances and regulations.

The current ordinance has a setback distance of 600 feet or 110 percent of turbine height from city limits and public conservation areas.

Dan Priestley, Woodbury County zoning coordinator, told the board Iowa Code grants cities the ability to review land use within two miles of city limits, so a two-mile setback from city limits for wind turbines made sense.

MidAmerican Energy supports a one-mile setback from city limits, said MidAmerican Energy's William Dougherty.

Supervisor Keith Radig previously said continuing to increase the setback distances creates uncertainty and thinks it's "ridiculous" to continue changing the distances.

"I just think at what point do you say 'just screw it' and ban wind altogether," Radig said.

Woodbury County’s ordinance on commercial wind turbines was approved by the board in July 2021 with a 1,250-foot setback from occupied residences, a 600-foot setback from city limits or public conservation, and 110 percent of total turbine height from adjacent property lines, unoccupied non-residential buildings and confinement feeding operations buildings.

In August 2022, after hearing from numerous county residents, the board increased the setback distance to 2,500 feet from occupied residences but did not address other structures.