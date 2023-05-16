SIOUX CITY – Updated Woodbury County wind turbine setback distances made it through another day of discussion by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

The board on Tuesday unanimously approved the second reading of increased commercial wind turbine setbacks with a revision. The newly proposed setback distances are two miles from city limits and a mile setback from public conservation areas.

The first read had a half-mile setback from conservation areas but was changed after a Woodbury County Conservation board.

Those concerned with the current setbacks said the current setback distance could hamper potential city growth and affect wildlife and visitors who frequent county conservation areas, according to board documents.

During the public hearing on Tuesday, citizens who spoke preferred a five-mile setback distance from city limits and Woodbury County Conservation Board is recommending a one-mile setback from public conservation, instead of a half-mile.

For three consecutive years, the issue of commercial wind turbines in Woodbury County has come before the board to approve setback distances and regulations.

The current ordinance has a setback distance of 600 feet or 110 percent of turbine height from city limits and public conservation areas.

Dan Priestley, Woodbury County zoning coordinator, told the board Iowa Code grants cities the ability to review land use within two miles of city limits, so a two-mile setback from city limits for wind turbines made sense.

MidAmerican Energy supports a one-mile setback from city limits and MidAmerican Energy's William Dougherty said the company had just learned of the new conservation setback and would take it back to the company to discuss.

Supervisor Keith Radig said continuing to increase the setback distances creates uncertainty and thinks it's "ridiculous" to continue changing the distances.

"I just think at what point do you say 'just screw it' and ban wind altogether," Radig said.

Woodbury County’s ordinance on commercial wind turbines was approved by the board in July 2021 with a 1,250-foot setback from occupied residences, a 600-foot setback from city limits or public conservation, and 110 percent of total turbine height from adjacent property lines, unoccupied non-residential buildings and confinement feeding operations buildings.

In August 2022, after hearing from numerous county residents, the board increased the setback distance to 2,500 feet from occupied residences but did not address other structures.

The last public hearing will occur on May 23.