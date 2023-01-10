Supervisors attempt to separate salary increase from elected officials, vote fails

SIOUX CITY – A motion intended to separate the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors wage increase from other elected officials failed on Tuesday.

The motion was intended to provide the supervisors the room to take a zero percent increase, despite what recommendation the compensation board brings forward.

Board Member Keith Radig put two motions Tuesday’s agenda, one to separate the board salary increase from the rest of the elected officials, and another to take a zero percent wage increase.

The first motion failed 2-2 with board members Dan Bittinger and Matthew Ung against, and Jeremy Taylor and Radig for. The second was not made.

Radig said the move to take a zero percent increase was due to the board attempting to close a $6.3 million gap. While no recommendation has been made by the compensation board, a 3 percent raise for the supervisors was budgeted.

Supervisors claim Iowa Code allows the board to separate the supervisor's pay from other elected officials 30 days before approving the compensation board's recommendation. If the board does not separate from the others, all elected officials would be reduced by the same percentage as the supervisor pay.

The budget will be certified on March 28, giving the board until Feb. 28 to make the separation.

The board made the same move last year after the compensation board brought forward a 22 percent suggested raise for the supervisors.

Taylor brought the motion forward last year and agreed with Radig on the motion. Bittinger and Ung felt it was too early to make the motion.

“We either do it now or we don’t do it,” Radig said.

The current salaries are $44,102 for the board chair and $370,040.71 for the other supervisors.

The compensation board has not met yet and no meeting is currently scheduled according to longtime Compensation Board Member Douglas Phillips.

Last year there was disagreement between the board and County Auditor Pat Gill on the legality of separating the supervisor’s pay from the rest of the elected officials. Gill said he believes the code is intended to allow supervisors to reduce their base salary, not the compensation board recommendation. Gill continues to believe the move is not legal.

Gill said it would be wise to seek an opinion from the new County Attorney James Loomis before proceeding.

Taylor said if Gill is correct, he would make a motion to decrease the supervisor's salary by one dollar.

Every year a percentage elected official wage increase is worked into the budget as a “baseline guess” to get a better picture of the budget, Ung said. He said this placeholder makes sense for wage plan employees, but not for elected officials because it is not a “realistic number.”

“The likelihood of all the recommendations being the same percentage is very slim, I don’t know if it’s ever happened,” Ung said.

Going forward, Ung directed Budget Director Dennis Butler to remove elected officials and their deputies' wages from the proposed budget book.

Last year supervisors said the money saved by taking no wage increase could be used to bridge the budget gap to keep the county property tax levy the same. Ung said claiming it saves the county money is not accurate nor the whole story.

For the past few years, the board has either taken a zero percent raise, a 2.75 percent raise, or a 3 percent raise.

Ung voted against the decrease last year, citing inflation and historically low supervisor raises. Ung said his decision was only against a zero percent increase, not for a 22 percent increase.

“I’m not talking about a raise, I’m talking about keeping up with inflation,” Ung said last year.

He added the county is fifth in the state based on population size, but the board of supervisors is 39th in the state for pay. He said every other elected official's pay raises are based on other the salaries of other comparable individuals, but that has not been the case for the county supervisors.

He said the data does not support the idea that the supervisors are overpaid, and said the increase is more related to inflation.

On Tuesday Ung said continuing to take zero percent increases could make compensation board recommendations such as 22 percent more common.