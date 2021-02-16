Supervisors discuss 'Second Amendment Sanctuary' resolution for Woodbury County

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Both De Witt and Sheehan assured Hoffmeyer that these concerns were already accounted for, and that the resolution would not impact gun forfeitures nor would it allow guns in the courtroom.

Hoffmeyer's third concern was that the resolution, if adopted, could cause some measure of confusion in the public and might, in effect, cause people to overstep their bounds in regards to their gun rights -- he cited an example of a young man and convicted domestic abuser who got a hunting license and thus assumed he was allowed to carry a gun. He was not.

"Sometimes there's enough confusion of what one can and cannot do," Hoffmeyer said.

"I would just be careful whether this somehow gives that person greater credibility than they might otherwise have," he added.

One member of the public spoke up, telephonically, in opposition to De Witt's proposed resolution. She pointed to the number of Americans, and Iowans specifically, who are injured or killed by guns.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 294 deaths in Iowa were attributed to firearms in 2019.