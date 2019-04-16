SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors took varying steps Tuesday toward improving two bridges, including the replacement of a bridge just north of Moville, which was removed after suffering flood damage in 2016.
Both bridges had been programmed into the county's long-range repairs list, and aren't among the fixes also needed after severe March flooding.
In the weekly board meeting, the supervisors approved plans for the Haskell Avenue bridge near Moville, which will include construction of a single-span concrete beam bridge. The plans include completing the work this year, with financing to arrive on July 1 in the next fiscal year, and the estimated cost is $700,000.
In January, board Chairman Keith Radig contended the money could be better spent on frontage road improvements one mile south in Moville, to boost business prospects. The supervisors didn't agree, so Haskell Avenue bridge plans continued to advance.
The bridge took hits in two severe water events from McElhany Creek starting in 2014. The structure has been removed and the bridge area is barricaded.
Rural Moville residents in 2017 and in January 2019 called for replacement of the bridge. Many residents used Haskell Avenue as a quicker way to reach County Road K-64 to the north rather than going via Iowa Highway 140. Those three roads essentially form a triangle, with Haskell as the shorter option than Highway 140.
Radig said keeping Haskell closed would mean a drive of 780 yards further, something that might cost drivers a minute of time. County Engineer Mark Nahra also spoke against the bridge replacement, but the county supervisors voted differently, saying it is a needed piece of infrastructure.
The second bridge project addressed Tuesday was to approve final payment for a bridge south of Cushing, on County Road L-43. Nahra said the work on the $399,364 bridge went well. The project was handled by Godbersen-Smith Construction Company, of Ida Grove, Iowa.
The county paid 20 percent of the cost and federal funds financed the other 80 percent.
Additionally, crews from the Secondary Roads Department continue work on the two areas most damaged by mid-March flooding. Floodwaters eroded part of the pavement on Highway 982 near Holly Springs and County Road L-37 near Danbury.