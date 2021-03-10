Supervisors mull using stimulus funds to cover jail funding shortfalls

"It's a very unique situation. We had a bond issue pass, we had all the engineering done that would give us those estimates, and because of coronavirus, the material costs are way higher. And the virus didn't cause the prices to go up -- but having everybody at home, bored out of their wits, nothing to do, they tore up their house, did a project, more people are building because of the low interest rates, and you have lower-than-ever supply of wood and steel and materials that are needed, so those costs have to jump up," Radig said.

"So, I think it's a very clear issue where, because of coronavirus, these bids could come in substantially higher. And this is something that, I think, coronavirus aid is intended to help fund."

Ron Wieck, chairman of the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority, said last week that he expected materials prices to ease by the fall, enabling the construction of the jail to proceed from there.

Radig said he was worried that outlook might be too optimistic: "I don't see inflation as something that's going to go down, but up."

Supervisor Rocky De Witt said he shares Radig's concerns. "Speaking as a member of the (Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center) Authority, it is very concerning. Because -- yeah, I share your ideas that inflation never seems to go down," he said.

