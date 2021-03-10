Supervisors mull using stimulus funds to cover jail funding shortfalls

SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is mulling the idea of using new federal stimulus funds to help cover the expected cost overruns for the new county jail.
The $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, which President Joe Biden is expected to sign Friday, includes payments to state and local governments to help cover costs and budget shortfalls related to the pandemic. Republican lawmakers and other critics have described that provision as a bailout for some financially irresponsible state and local governments.
Iowa would receive nearly nearly $13.7 billion in state and local government assistance, from which Woodbury County would get an estimated $20 million, according to House Oversight Committee estimates.
The county received $1.3 million from the CARES Act last year. During the county board's weekly meeting Tuesday, Republican Supervisor Keith Radig said a state legislator had told him the county could receive as much as $2 to $4 million from the new COVID relief bill.
Upon hearing Wednesday that the county's share could be as much as $20 million, Radig expressed a degree of cautious optimism that the money could go a long way to bridge the jail-funding gap. Given current projections, the jail project could be $7 million to $8 million over budget.
"$20 million is a lot more money -- I mean, that's like a third of our annual budget I think. When you think about it in those terms, that's way more," he said.
It remains unclear, however, if the federal COVID funds could be devoted to the jail.
"I think we do need to establish, can we use this coronavirus aid -- if we get $3 million, if we get $4 million -- can that go all to this project?" Radig said on Tuesday.
Construction on the new jail, which had been scheduled to start this spring, has been delayed indefinitely by a steep rise in materials costs. The price of everything from steel to lumber has jumped as much as 70 percent, leaving the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority -- a city-county entity that oversees the project -- in a bind.
Voters last year approved a $50.3 million bond measure, funded by property tax hikes, to pay for the jail. Plans call for the new, 110,000-square-foot facility to be built on the northeastern outskirts of Sioux City near 28th Street. It would house up to 450 inmates, up from 235 of the current jail.
"It's a very unique situation. We had a bond issue pass, we had all the engineering done that would give us those estimates, and because of coronavirus, the material costs are way higher. And the virus didn't cause the prices to go up -- but having everybody at home, bored out of their wits, nothing to do, they tore up their house, did a project, more people are building because of the low interest rates, and you have lower-than-ever supply of wood and steel and materials that are needed, so those costs have to jump up," Radig said.
"So, I think it's a very clear issue where, because of coronavirus, these bids could come in substantially higher. And this is something that, I think, coronavirus aid is intended to help fund."
Ron Wieck, chairman of the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority, said last week that he expected materials prices to ease by the fall, enabling the construction of the jail to proceed from there.
Radig said he was worried that outlook might be too optimistic: "I don't see inflation as something that's going to go down, but up."
Supervisor Rocky De Witt said he shares Radig's concerns. "Speaking as a member of the (Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center) Authority, it is very concerning. Because -- yeah, I share your ideas that inflation never seems to go down," he said.