Supplemental pay issue continues to divide Woodbury County supervisors, sheriff

SIOUX CITY – The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors and Sheriff Chad Sheehan continue to disagree on who can authorize supplemental pay for his department's employees.

Sheehan previously told the board he is paying out supplemental pay for his percentage deputies for a total of $49,600 out of his fiscal 2022 budget without board approval. Sheehan said he directed Auditor Pat Gill to sign the checks.

The supervisors and Sheehan disagreed on who was allowed to grant supplemental pay at the prior meeting on June 21. Sheehan said he is able to do with the money in his budget as he sees fit and there is a precedent set for such action. The supervisors and Assistant County Attorney Joshua Widman previously said they believe it is the board’s responsibility to approve supplemental pay.

Board chair Keith Radig brought a vote forward to deny the sheriff’s claim to pay out the supplements on Tuesday. He said this action would clarify the position of the board. Sheehan did not ask for approval, but Radig said the board needs to state their opinion and that opinion would guide how Gill moves forward.

The board voted 4-1 to deny the claim. Supervisor Rocky De Witt cast the lone dissenting vote.

During Tuesday's meeting, Gill said if the board denied the claim, he would request permission at the next meeting to seek outside legal counsel for guidance. He said he cannot make a payment without board approval.

The supplemental pay would be for the extra time the five individuals have spent on the new Law Enforcement Center project, and on radio and IT work, Sheehan said. Two lieutenants would receive $8,800 each, two captains would receive $10,000 each and one chief deputy would receive $12,000.

While the board believes it is their responsibility to approve supplemental pay, Sheehan and Gill believe there has been a precedent set to allow Sheehan to move forward.

Under the state code, the board of supervisors approves a recommendation for annual base salaries. Base salary is defined as “basic compensation excluding overtime pay, longevity pay, shift differential or other supplemental pay and fringe benefits.”

In 2014, Gill approached the board to get support for paying longevity pay to his employees. Gill said he had brought the item forward for transparency, and at the time it was agreed he did not need approval for longevity pay.

He said it was a non-binding resolution, and the attorney at the time said it was the responsibility of the elected official to set compensations excluded from base salary.

Each year, Gill said the elected officials send a letter to the auditor’s office authorizing the payment of longevity pay.

County Attorney Patrick Jennings sent a classified legal opinion to the board Tuesday afternoon. Sheehan said the opinion was based on a deeper review than Widman’s legal opinion.

Supervisor Jeremy Taylor read a section of Jennings opinion, stating “the law is silent as to specifically whom between the board of supervisors and the sheriff has the ultimate authority to approve supplemental pay. Based on the prior position taken by this office and the board of supervisors it is my belief the authority lies with the sheriff.”

Widman said on Tuesday any legal opinion given by Jennings is the opinion of the office and is the final say in the office’s advice. He said his legal opinion in March was regarding whether or not supplemental pay is allowable and who sets the items above base pay.

Sheehan previously said that after consulting outside legal counsel Douglas Phillips of the Klass Law Firm, he was moving forward to paying out the money without board approval, and directed Gill to sign and send the checks.

Sheehan said his fiscal 2022 budget, which ends Thursday, will have around $200,000 in extra money. Part of the extra money is due to turnover in personnel. Other extra funds are from the jail budget funds, transportation funds and administration funds. The supplemental pay would be pulled from the extra money that would normally be returned to the county, he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.