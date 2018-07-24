SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, D- California, will speak in Sioux City to help boost the campaign of fellow Democrat J.D. Scholten, the party's nominee for the Iowa 4th congressional district.
The event will be held at 10 a.m. July 31, at the Woodbury County Democratic Party Headquarters at 833 Gordon Drive.
Swalwell is a native of Northwest Iowa, as he was born in Sac City. He is expected to discuss education and push to help Scholten defeat U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Kiron. King won his first election to the U.S. House in 2002.
Also on Tuesday, Larry Sabato, who releases the Crystal Ball electoral ratings while heading the University of Virginia Center for Politics, changed the prediction for the 4th District race from Safe Republican to Likely Republican. The election will be held Nov. 6.
Swalwell made another appearance in the last year in Sioux City, with a September 2017 stop to the annual labor union organization picnic on Labor Day weekend.