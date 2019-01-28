Try 1 month for 99¢
Labor Day Picnic Swalwell

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif, talks with people at Labor Day picnic in Sioux City, Iowa on Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Likely Democratic presidential candidate Eric Swalwell will speak in Sioux City at a party fundraiser next month.

Swalwell is an Iowa native and a congressman from California. He will speak at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Truman Club event of the Woodbury County Democratic Party, in an event at a private home at 3672 Lindenwood St.

Swalwell will be the third Democrat to speak at a Truman Club event this year, following U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on Jan. 18, and with Silicon Valley and New York entrepreneur Andrew Yang set to participate on Friday.

Swalwell has previously spoken in the area, including at a Labor Day union picnic in Sioux City in September 2017. He has not officially announced a presidential campaign, although several stories in November cited Swalwell as planning a run for 2020.

Other Democrats who have recently campaigned in Sioux City include U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and U.S. Rep. John Delaney, who also will open a campaign office in the city on Wednesday. That event will be held at 5 p.m. at 831 Gordon Drive. 

