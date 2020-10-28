Taking on Pottebaum, Taylor seeks return to Woodbury County board in different district

Taylor said Pottebaum "hasn't even offered one thing that will benefit families and businesses...It has been a negative campaign on his side."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Addressing the residency issue, Taylor said, "I've taken responsibility."

He added that when he bought the second home, he sought a private attorney opinion last year about if that would create a residency issue, and spoke to Gill about it. He said Gill voiced no red flags on that, while Taylor acknowledged he was remiss in "not safeguarding my position in writing."

Taylor said he had done well in his five years on the Board of Supervisors, with the property tax levy being decreased five times. He said that is among 20 "tangible" accomplishments as a supervisor, along with pushing for long-range county facilities plans to save money and a $10 million plan to improve county gravel roads.

"I am running a good, clean campaign, based on my accomplishments," Taylor said.

He also pointed to his year of serving as board chairman, when "synergism" of working with city of Sioux City and Siouxland Chamber of Commerce led to a new era of cooperation to address issues in the county.