Taking on Pottebaum, Taylor seeks return to Woodbury County board in different district

SIOUX CITY -- In a year in which he's had two elective office setbacks, finishing up 2020 with a win to get back on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors would be a nice rebound for Jeremy Taylor.
"I am cautiously optimistic," Taylor said Wednesday, as county voters approach the final day of voting Nov. 3, when Taylor, a Republican, will learn if he has defeated Democrat Marty Pottebaum for the county board's District 3 contest.
Taylor came under scrutiny last winter, when he represented the District 2, before the controversy over which of two homes constituted his legal residence resulted in his resignation. That's been a topic in the race, as a recent mailer from the Woodbury County Democratic Party directly hit Taylor on the topic.
Taylor resigned on Jan. 31. That came one week after vowing to fight in court the decision by the county's chief election official to cancel Taylor's voting registration over questions about his official address, concerning a second home he owned in District 3, from which Taylor is now running.
Taylor and his wife, Kim, own two homes, the one on Grandview that Taylor claimed as his legal residence, and another at Christy Road, which the couple purchased in May 2019. A local citizen in December filed a legal challenge to Taylor's voter registration, claiming the Christy Road home was his primary residence.
After weighing various evidence and testimony at a Jan. 23 hearing, County Auditor Pat Gill found the "preponderance of evidence," which included water bills and mortgage documents, established Taylor's voting residence as Christy Road and cancelled his voter registration.
In June, Taylor was an unsuccessful candidate, coming in third place in the Republican primary for the Iowa 4th Congressional District. He got a new chance at a supervisors position in July, after being selected by a special Republican County panel to be the party's nominee for District 3.
Pottebaum said the residency issues define who Taylor is, and that he "lost respect" for him. Pottebaum said he hasn't mentioned Taylor's residency saga in his campaign ads, but knows it is in the minds of voters: "Some people say, 'He lied, he should resign.' "
Taylor said Pottebaum "hasn't even offered one thing that will benefit families and businesses...It has been a negative campaign on his side."
Addressing the residency issue, Taylor said, "I've taken responsibility."
He added that when he bought the second home, he sought a private attorney opinion last year about if that would create a residency issue, and spoke to Gill about it. He said Gill voiced no red flags on that, while Taylor acknowledged he was remiss in "not safeguarding my position in writing."
Taylor said he had done well in his five years on the Board of Supervisors, with the property tax levy being decreased five times. He said that is among 20 "tangible" accomplishments as a supervisor, along with pushing for long-range county facilities plans to save money and a $10 million plan to improve county gravel roads.
"I am running a good, clean campaign, based on my accomplishments," Taylor said.
He also pointed to his year of serving as board chairman, when "synergism" of working with city of Sioux City and Siouxland Chamber of Commerce led to a new era of cooperation to address issues in the county.
In prior elections, Taylor won an Iowa House seat in 2010 and the supervisor terms in 2014 and 2018. A retired Sioux City police officer who served 16 years on the force, Pottebaum previously served on the Sioux City Council, winning a special election in 1999. He was elected to the county board in 2016 in a three-way race that also included Republican Brian Miller and then-supervisor Mark Monson, who lost to Pottebaum in that year's Democratic primary and then mounted an independent candidacy for the general election.
"People always tell me they trust me...I'm not a politician. It goes back to my days as a cop, the job is to solve problems in the quickest and fairest manner," Pottebaum said.
Pottebaum said his chief issues to address in a second four-year term would be to oversee the sound delivery of mental health services to residents in the Rolling Hills Community Service Region, carrying out the gravel roads improvements and handling details to build the new $50 million county jail by 2022.
He cited a good working county board relationship, in spite of being the sole Democrat on the five-member board, and said he hopes county residents decide he's earned a return ticket.
After Taylor resigned, the District 2 vacancy was filled through a special election, which Justin Wright, a Republican from Sioux City, won, for a term that runs through 2022.
Early voting has been underway for weeks. While supervisors are elected to represent specifically drawn districts, county residents can vote for all the positions.
