Taylor blasts ruling revoking voter registration as politically motivated, vows to appeal

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor on Friday blasted the county's top elections official's decision to revoke his voter registration, calling the move politically motivated.
"Based on this disappointing ruling in which (County Auditor Pat Gill) has singlehandedly overturned an election, I am going to appeal this decision, which is my right to do," Taylor, a Republican, said in a press conference at the courthouse, three hours after Gill, a Democrat, released a three-page ruling that found state law prohibits Taylor from using his home at 3215 Grandview Blvd. for voter registration purposes.
Taylor and his wife, Kim, own two homes, the one on Grandview that Taylor claims as his legal residence, and another at 5202 Christy Road, which the couple purchased in May 2019.
A local citizen, Maria Rundquist filed a legal challenge to Taylor's voter registration, claiming the Christy Road home is his primary residence.
After weighing various evidence and testimony at a hearing Thursday, Gill found the "preponderance of evidence establishes" Taylor's voting residence as Christy Road.
Taylor immediately vowed to appeal the decision in Woodbury County District Court.
The outcome of the case impact whether Taylor will keep his seat on the county board. It also could complicate his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Iowa's 4th congressional district.
A three-person panel comprised of county Treasurer Mike Clayton, county Attorney P.J. Jennings and Gill was scheduled on Monday to hear a related challenge filed by another citizen who claims Taylor should be forced to resign from the board of supervisors because he no longer lives in the district in which he was elected in November 2018. Taylor requested an indefinite postponement of that hearing, pending his appeal of the voter registration challenge.
If the courts agree Christy Road, which is located in Supervisor Marty Pottebaum's district, is Taylor's legal voting residence, the three county department heads could declare the supervisor seat vacant, forcing a special election to fill it.
At his news conference, Taylor claimed that Rundquist, a past candidate for public office, is among those out to get him in a "very partisan" matter. He said even moving his entire family back to the Grandview home wouldn't satisfy Democrats who want to unseat him.
Rundquist noted she is a registered independent and two men who helped her with her challenge are registered Republicans.
"Mr. Taylor is lashing out due to his own deceptive actions," Rundquist replied in a statement. "He has not been honest and transparent and has been caught. Mr. Taylor claims the process and hearing was a political hatchet job. This is false. Politicians very often take this position when they have been called out for their own misbehavior."
In his ruling Friday, Gill cited a copy of Taylor's mortgage for the Christy Road home in which he agreed to maintain that property as his "principal residence."
You have free articles remaining.
"While the testimony indicates that on March 3, 2018, Mr. Taylor registered with the Commissioner of Elections and represented that his residence was located at 3215 Grandview Boulevard, on May 17, 2019, Mr. Taylor represented to his lender that his residence was located at 5202 Christy Road," Gill wrote.
Gill also cited water bills for the Grandview home that Rundquist introduced as evidence. The bills showed zeros for water consumption at the Grandview home for six of the last seven months ending on Jan. 3.
Gill wrote the Grandview property showed a "dramatic decrease in water consumption in June of 2019, the month after Mr. Taylor purchased the Christy Road home. This evidence is inconsistent with the testimony of Mr. Taylor which indicated he spends more than half of his nights at the Grandview Boulevard address."
Taylor did not reference the mortgage document or water usage in his prepared remarks at Friday's news conference. Asked by a Journal reporter at what point he started staying at the Grandview home four nights a week, and whether he started doing so after questions about his residency began circulating, Taylor responded, "I'm not sure."
Taylor said Gill should have ruled in his favor within "five minutes" after Thursday's hearing. Taylor faulted the county attorney for overlooking notarized statements from five neighborhood residents in the 3200 block of Grandview who vouched that he has been living at the home.
Another resident, Toan Nguyen, said, "I see him come and go frequently and believe he resides in our neighborhood."
"As it relates to the statements of various neighbors, those statements were contradicted by the testimony of Mr. Wissing," Gill wrote.
Taylor also produced his drivers license, vehicle registration, pay stubs, mail and tax returns that all listed the Grandview address as his legal residence.
Gill wrote, "While these documents indicate the address various entities and organizations have on file for Mr. Taylor, they say nothing about where he was actually living."
Taylor has up to 30 days to appeal Gill's ruling in district court, under state law.
Two months after winning his second term in Woodbury County's District 2 in November 2018, Taylor launched his campaign for the Iowa 4th seat held by Republican Rep. Steve King. Four other Republican challengers also are seeking the party's nomination in the June primary.
In campaign finance disclosure documents for both his county office and the federal race, Taylor listed 3215 Grandview Blvd. as his primary residence. Candidates for federal offices can file nomination papers with the Iowa Secretary of State office from Feb. 24 through March 13.