Taylor blasts ruling revoking voter registration as politically motivated, vows to appeal

"Mr. Taylor is lashing out due to his own deceptive actions," Rundquist replied in a statement. "He has not been honest and transparent and has been caught. Mr. Taylor claims the process and hearing was a political hatchet job. This is false. Politicians very often take this position when they have been called out for their own misbehavior."

In his ruling Friday, Gill cited a copy of Taylor's mortgage for the Christy Road home in which he agreed to maintain that property as his "principal residence."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"While the testimony indicates that on March 3, 2018, Mr. Taylor registered with the Commissioner of Elections and represented that his residence was located at 3215 Grandview Boulevard, on May 17, 2019, Mr. Taylor represented to his lender that his residence was located at 5202 Christy Road," Gill wrote.

Gill also cited water bills for the Grandview home that Rundquist introduced as evidence. The bills showed zeros for water consumption at the Grandview home for six of the last seven months ending on Jan. 3.

Gill wrote the Grandview property showed a "dramatic decrease in water consumption in June of 2019, the month after Mr. Taylor purchased the Christy Road home. This evidence is inconsistent with the testimony of Mr. Taylor which indicated he spends more than half of his nights at the Grandview Boulevard address."