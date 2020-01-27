Taylor can't serve on Woodbury County board while challenge to his residency proceeds

SIOUX CITY -- Barring a court order reinstating his voter registration, Supervisor Jeremy Taylor will not be able to represent District 2 when the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors reconvenes for its next weekly meeting on Tuesday.

Taylor was informed of the development by County Attorney P.J. Jennings on Sunday, County Auditor Pat Gill said during a news conference, held Monday morning, in the Woodbury County Courthouse.

Saying he will abide by the decision by not attending the supervisors meeting, Taylor is looking into legal remedies to reinstate his voter registration.

"I want to have a judge hear my evidence," he said.

Gill had released a three-page ruling on Friday, which found state law prohibited Taylor from using his 3215 Grandview Blvd. home for voter registration purposes.