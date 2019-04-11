SIOUX CITY -- Jeremy Taylor, a Republican congressional candidate from Sioux City, on Thursday announced he had raised just under $58,000 in the opening months of his candidacy.
Taylor's fundraising in the Iowa 4th congressional district race was announced in a release. He said the total of $57,928 came from 98 donors, of which 90 percent live in the counties of the 4th District.
Taylor is running to unseat fellow Republican U.S. Rep. Steve King, who has held office since 2002. Other Republicans battling in the primary field include state Sen. Randy Feenstra, of Hull, and Bret Richards, a former mayor of Irwin, Iowa.
Additionally, Taylor said he pulled in money from previous King donors, who over prior elections combined to donate $114,500 to the congressman.
"I'm honored to have earned the support of so many people who believe that we need a new voice in Congress," Taylor said in the release.
"They are ready to turn the page on the Steve King era, but understand that Randy Feenstra is just another establishment politician. The voters want a conservative who can win, and every day we add to our growing list of supporters and donors."
On April 5, Feenstra in a release summarized his first quarter fundraising, noting the $260,000 in contributions marks the highest amount ever raised over the first quarter by any first-time Republican congressional candidate in Iowa.
Taylor is a Woodbury County Board of Supervisors member and former state legislator.
Federal candidates have to file campaign reports with the Federal Election Commission by April 15, covering fundraising from Jan. 1 through March 31.