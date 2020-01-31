Taylor resigns from Woodbury County board in wake of his voter registration being revoked

SIOUX CITY -- Jeremy Taylor on Friday resigned his Woodbury County Board of Supervisors position, one week after vowing to fight in court the decision by the county's chief election official to cancel Taylor's voting registration over questions about his official address.

Taylor, who was elected to a second term on the five-member board in November 2018, said the controversy over his residency was taking a toll on himself and his family. The Republican added he knew the matter wasn't doing the county any good either.

"I am proud of the work that I've done on the board of supervisors," he told the Journal.

Taylor, who entered the contest for the Republican nomination for Iowa's 4th congressional district last year, said he is "looking forward to devoting my energy to that race."

A three-person panel comprised of county Auditor Pat Gill, county Attorney P.J. Jennings and county treasurer Mike Clayton will meet at 2 p.m Monday to decide how to fill the District 2 supervisor seat vacated by Taylor.