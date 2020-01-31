Taylor resigns from Woodbury County board in wake of his voter registration being revoked

SIOUX CITY -- Jeremy Taylor on Friday resigned his Woodbury County Board of Supervisors position, one week after vowing to fight in court the decision by the county's chief election official to cancel Taylor's voting registration over questions about his official address.
Taylor, who was elected to a second term on the five-member board in November 2018, said the controversy over his residency was taking a toll on himself and his family. The Republican added he knew the matter wasn't doing the county any good either.
"I am proud of the work that I've done on the board of supervisors," he told the Journal.
Taylor, who entered the contest for the Republican nomination for Iowa's 4th congressional district last year, said he is "looking forward to devoting my energy to that race."
A three-person panel comprised of county Auditor Pat Gill, county Attorney P.J. Jennings and county treasurer Mike Clayton will meet at 2 p.m Monday to decide how to fill the District 2 supervisor seat vacated by Taylor.
The three department heads has the authority to appoint someone to complete the remainder of Taylor's term, which runs through 2020. Voters would then the right to petition for a special election to fill the vacancy. If that happens, the appointee would only serve through 2020.
Board chairman Matthew Ung said he would prefer a special election since there's nearly three years left on Taylor's term.
On Tuesday, Taylor did not participate attend the weekly supervisors meeting,
After Gill ruled on Jan. 24 that Taylor had improperly used his address at 3215 Grandview Blvd. to register to vote, Jennings found Taylor could not longer represent District 2. That's because state law requires county supervisors to live in the district in which they were registered.
Taylor and his wife, Kim, own the Grandview Boulevard home and another residence at 5202 Christy Road, which the couple purchased in May 2019.
Maria Rundquist, of Sioux City, filed a legal challenge that claimed the Christy Road home is Taylor's primary residence. After a two-hour hearing on Jan. 23, Gill found the "preponderance of evidence," which included water bills and mortgage documents, established Taylor's voting residence as Christy Road and cancelled his registration.
The same day as Gill's released his three-page ruling, Taylor vowed to appeal the decision in district court.
At that news conference, Taylor claimed that Rundquist, a perennial candidate for public office, was among those out to get him in a "very partisan" matter.
Rundquist noted she is a registered independent and two men who helped her with her challenge are registered Republicans.
Taylor "has not been honest and transparent and has been caught," Rundquist responded in a statement.
Ung said Taylor's resignation comes at an inopportune time.
"You never want to have an even-numbered board during budget season," Ung said. "That means we may have too may tie votes."
At the supervisors regular weekly meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Ung said he will be appoint Keith Radig to replace Taylor as the board's vice chair.
-- The Journal's Earl Horlyk contributed to this story.